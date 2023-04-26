Sri Lanka trying to reduce overall debt by $17 bln, president says

COLOMBO, April 26 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka is trying to reduce its overall debt by $17 billion through restructuring, the country's president told the parliament on Wednesday as he sought support of opposition parties for a $3 billion International Monetary Fund programme.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe also said that the country would discuss debt restructuring with India and the Paris Club of creditors on one platform and with China separately.

(Reporting by Asiri Fernando; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

