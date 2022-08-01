Sri Lanka top court extends travel ban on Mahinda and Basil Rajapaksa until Aug 4 -Ada Derana

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court has extended a travel ban imposed on former president Mahinda Rajapaksa and his brother, ex-minister Basil Rajapaksa, until Aug. 4 as they were named respondents in a case filed over the economic crisis, Ada Derana news website reported on Monday.

On July 27, the court had extended the ban until Aug. 2.

