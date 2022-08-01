Sri Lanka top court extends travel ban on Mahinda and Basil Rajapaksa until Aug 4 -Ada Derana

Fixes spelling of Derana in headline

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's Supreme Court has extended a travel ban imposed on former president Mahinda Rajapaksa and his brother, ex-minister Basil Rajapaksa, until Aug. 4 as they were named respondents in a case filed over the economic crisis, Ada Derana news website reported on Monday.

On July 27, the court had extended the ban until Aug. 2.

(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru, editing by Mark Heinrich)

((RachnaManojkumar.Dhanrajani@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.