News & Insights

Sri Lanka to spend $680 mln per year on welfare programme

Credit: REUTERS/DINUKA LIYANAWATTE

June 20, 2023 — 04:47 am EDT

Written by Uditha Jayasinghe for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

COLOMBO, June 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka plans to spend $680 million per year on a welfare programme for 2.3 million of its poor people starting July, an official said on Tuesday, its first such move after securing an IMF bailout in March as it emerges from a financial crisis.

The programme will include $200 million in support from the World Bank, Welfare Benefits Board official A.R. Deshapriya told reporters, adding that beneficiaries would receive amounts ranging from 2,500 rupees to 15,000 rupees.

Reuters reported on Monday that the World Bank was likely to approve $700 million in budgetary and welfare support for Sri Lanka at its next board meeting on June 28, out of which $200 million would be to assist the poor.

($1 = 306.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Krishna N. Das)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.