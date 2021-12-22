Sri Lanka to settle $251 mln oil import dues to Iran by bartering tea -minister

COLOMBO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - A Sri Lankan minister on Wednesday said it plans to settle $251 million in oil import dues owed to Iran by bartering tea amid dwindling foreign reserves.

Plantations Minister Ramesh Pathirana told Reuters that he aims to start sending tea to Iran from January.

"We hope to send $5 million worth of tea each month to repay Iran for oil purchases pending since the last four years," he said.

(Editing By Tom Hogue)

((tom.hogue@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.