Sri Lanka to restart bailout talks with IMF in August - president

Contributor
Uditha Jayasinge Reuters
Published

Sri Lanka's new President Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament on Wednesday that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package would restart in August, as the country wrestles with its worst economic crisis in decades.

COLOMBO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's new President Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament on Wednesday that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package would restart in August, as the country wrestles with its worst economic crisis in decades.

"We are confident of successfully completing discussions," Wickremesinghe said in a speech, in which he also called on lawmakers to come together to form an all-party government.

Wickremesinghe took office last month after his predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled the country and then quit following mass protests over his mishandling of the economy.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinge; Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Devjyot.Ghoshal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More