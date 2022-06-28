Sri Lanka to let firms from oil-producing nations import, sell fuel

COLOMBO, June 28 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will allow companies from oil-producing nations to import and sell fuel in the country, the power and energy minister said on Tuesday, as the country tries to overcome a massive shortage of petrol and diesel.

"Cabinet approval was granted to open up the fuel import and retail sales market to companies from oil-producing nations," Kanchana Wijesekera said on Twitter. "They will be selected on the ability to import fuel and operate without forex requirements from the CBSL (central bank) and banks for the first few months of operations."

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Krishna.Das@tr.com; https://twitter.com/krishnadas56 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.