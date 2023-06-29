Sri Lanka to exchange treasury bills to long term bonds - cenbank governor

COLOMBO, June 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will exchange its treasury bills to long term bonds as it seeks to restructure its domestic debt, the country's central bank governor said on Thursday.

Bonds held by superannuation funds, including pension funds, will have new bonds issued and the new bonds will have 9% interest, central bank governor, Nandalal Weerasinghe, told a news conference.

Sri Lanka's cabinet approved a domestic debt restructuring programme at a special cabinet meeting on Wednesday, a source at the president's office told Reuters.

