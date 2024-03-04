Sri Lanka to cut power tariffs by 21.9% to ease financial pressure

Adds quote, background, in paragraphs 3-5

COLOMBO, March 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will cut power tariffs by 21.9% from midnight, the power regulator said on Monday, as the island nation attempts to ease the cost of living for millions of people living through the worst financial crisis in decades.

The regulator also said it will reduce power tariffs by 18% for hotels and industries.

"We wanted to give the maximum relief to consumers and this tariff will make sure that there will be zero scheduled power cuts," Manjula Fernando, chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), told reporters.

The island nation of 22 million people is grappling with a severe shortage of foreign exchange reserves that pushed its economy into freefall in 2022, shrinking it by 7.8% that year.

Sri Lanka increased power prices by 75% in September 2022 and by another 66% in February 2023 to fall in line with energy price adjustments required under a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, editing by Ed Osmond and Louise Heavens)

