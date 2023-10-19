Sri Lanka sovereign dollar bonds slide more than 1 cent - Tradeweb

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's sovereign dollar bonds fell by as much as 1.2 cents on Thursday, Tradeweb data showed.

The November 2025 maturity fell at the quickest pace, losing 1.24 cents as of 0737 GMT, but all of the country's sovereign dollar bonds were slipping. US85227SAR76=TE

The declines come in the wake of four straight sessions of healthy gains for most of the issues, fuelled partly by news of a proposal by international bondholders to the government that included a so-called macro linked bond.

The island nation is in the midst of a debt restructuring after defaulting last year during a punishing economic crisis. On Thursday, Japan's top currency diplomat said one more push was needed to resolve Sri Lanka's debt problems.

(Reporting By Libby George, editing by Karin Strohecker)

