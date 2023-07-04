Sri Lanka shares hit 9-month high on nod for domestic debt restructuring plan

BENGALURU, July 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares jumped 7.17% to a 9-month high on Tuesday after the country's parliament approved a key domestic debt restructuring plan over the weekend, while inflation also cooled sharply.

* The CSE All Share index .CSE settled up 6.71% at 10,076.64, in heavy volume.

* On Saturday, the island nation's parliament approved a plan that seeks to rework part of the country's $42 billion domestic debt, a move that is part of the conditions for the International Monetary Fund's $2.9 billion bailout package.

* A day before that, data showed Sri Lanka's key inflation rate sharply eased to 12% in June, from 25.2% in May.

* LOLC Finance LOLF.CM and LOLC Holdings LOLC.CM were the top gainers on the CSE All Share index, both rising 14.8%.

* Trading volume on the index rose to 333.6 million shares from 119.9 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 7.29 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($23.82 million) from 2.27 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 889.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 7.03 billion rupees, the data showed.

