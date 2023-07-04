News & Insights

Sri Lanka shares hit 9-month high on nod for domestic debt restructuring plan

Credit: REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

July 04, 2023 — 07:35 am EDT

Written by Ashish Chandra for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, July 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares jumped 7.17% to a 9-month high on Tuesday after the country's parliament approved a key domestic debt restructuring plan over the weekend, while inflation also cooled sharply.

* The CSE All Share index .CSE settled up 6.71% at 10,076.64, in heavy volume.

* On Saturday, the island nation's parliament approved a plan that seeks to rework part of the country's $42 billion domestic debt, a move that is part of the conditions for the International Monetary Fund's $2.9 billion bailout package.

* A day before that, data showed Sri Lanka's key inflation rate sharply eased to 12% in June, from 25.2% in May.

* LOLC Finance LOLF.CM and LOLC Holdings LOLC.CM were the top gainers on the CSE All Share index, both rising 14.8%.

* Trading volume on the index rose to 333.6 million shares from 119.9 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 7.29 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($23.82 million) from 2.27 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 889.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 7.03 billion rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click MKTS/GLOB ($1 = 306.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((ashish.chandra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7982114624;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.