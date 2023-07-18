News & Insights

Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials, consumer staples rise

Credit: REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

July 18, 2023 — 07:19 am EDT

Written by Manvi Pant for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, July 18 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, aided by gains in financials and consumer staples stocks.

* The CSE All Share index .CSE settled up 0.63% at 10,796.07, extending gains for a 12th straight session, its longest streak of gains since early August 2022.

* Sri Lanka Cabinet Spokesperson said on Tuesday that the country's president will discuss debt restructuring and economic engagement during a visit to India.

* Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC COMB.CM and Hatton National Bank PLC HNB.CM were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 3.08% and 3.75%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 131.2 million shares from 135.8 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 3.17 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($9.8 million) from 3.12 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 151.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 3.12 billion rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 322.723 Sri Lankan rupees)

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((manvi.pant@thomsonreuters.com))

