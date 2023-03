COLOMBO, March 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka has received the first tranche of an IMF bailout programme, President Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

