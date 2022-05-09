Sri Lanka Prime Minister offers resignation amid worst economic crisis - official

Contributor
Uditha Jayasinghe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DINUKA LIYANAWATTE

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday offered his resignation amid the island nation's worst economic crisis since independence that has led to widespread protests, a government official said.

COLOMBO, May 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday offered his resignation amid the island nation's worst economic crisis since independence that has led to widespread protests, a government official said.

"The prime minister has sent his letter of resignation to the president," the official said, declining to be named.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is the prime minister's younger brother.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Devjyot.Ghoshal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters