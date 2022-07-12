Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees country -AP

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

The president of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled the country early on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported, citing an unnamed immigration official.

July 13 (Reuters) - The president of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled the country early on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported, citing an unnamed immigration official.

Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane bound for the city of Male, the capital of the Maldives, the report added, citing the official.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters