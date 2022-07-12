Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees country -AP

July 13 (Reuters) - The president of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled the country early on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported, citing an unnamed immigration official.

Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane bound for the city of Male, the capital of the Maldives, the report added, citing the official.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh)

