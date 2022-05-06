Sri Lanka president declares state of emergency - govt notice

COLOMBO, May 6 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency in the country effective from midnight, a government notice said late on Friday.

The decision was taken in the interests of public security, the notice said.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe and Alasdair Pal; editing by Diane Craft)

((Alasdair.Pal@thomsonreuters.com; +91 114 954 8060; Reuters Messaging: alasdair.pal.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.