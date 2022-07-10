Sri Lanka PM confirms President Rajapaksa to resign

Contributor
Uditha Jayasinghe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DINUKA LIYANAWATTE

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he will resign as previously announced, the prime minister's office said on Monday.

The parliamentary speaker earlier said Rajapaksa would resign on Wednesday, after thousands of protesters stormed the president's official residence.

