Sri Lanka PM confirms President Rajapaksa to resign

COLOMBO, July 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he will resign as previously announced, the prime minister's office said on Monday.

The parliamentary speaker earlier said Rajapaksa would resign on Wednesday, after thousands of protesters stormed the president's official residence.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Krishna.Das@tr.com; https://twitter.com/krishnadas56 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.