Sri Lanka pays $500 mln sovereign bond - cenbank chief

COLOMBO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka has paid a $500 million international sovereign bond that matured on Tuesday, central bank chief Ajith Nivard Cabraal said in a tweet, as the country struggles to stave off a financial crisis.

"Sri Lanka has paid the USD 500 million sovereign #bond that matured today (18). @IMFNews @MoodysInvSvc @FitchRatings @SPGlobalRatings @CBSL #SriLanka," Cabraal tweeted.

In the rest of 2022, Sri Lanka needs to repay debt worth $4 billion, with the next tranche of a $1-billion international sovereign bond maturing in July. Official reserves stood at a meagre $3.1 billion at the end of December.

Reserves were topped up last week via a $400 million swap with neighbouring India, and Sri Lanka is negotiating a further $2.5 billion through credit lines from India and Qatar. The Central Bank has committed to meeting all the repayments in 2022.

