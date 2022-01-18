Sri Lanka pays $500 mln sovereign bond - cenbank chief

Contributor
Uditha Jayasinghe Editnig by Kim Coghill Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka has paid a $500 million international sovereign bond that matured on Tuesday, central bank chief Ajith Nivard Cabraal said in a tweet, as the country struggles to stave off a financial crisis.

COLOMBO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka has paid a $500 million international sovereign bond that matured on Tuesday, central bank chief Ajith Nivard Cabraal said in a tweet, as the country struggles to stave off a financial crisis.

"Sri Lanka has paid the USD 500 million sovereign #bond that matured today (18). @IMFNews @MoodysInvSvc @FitchRatings @SPGlobalRatings @CBSL #SriLanka," Cabraal tweeted.

In the rest of 2022, Sri Lanka needs to repay debt worth $4 billion, with the next tranche of a $1-billion international sovereign bond maturing in July. Official reserves stood at a meagre $3.1 billion at the end of December.

Reserves were topped up last week via a $400 million swap with neighbouring India, and Sri Lanka is negotiating a further $2.5 billion through credit lines from India and Qatar. The Central Bank has committed to meeting all the repayments in 2022.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Editnig by Kim Coghill)

((Uditha.Jayasinghe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters