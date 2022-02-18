Sri Lanka left with 3 days of diesel for power generation - energy ministry official

COLOMBO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka is left only three days worth of diesel fuel for power generation, an energy ministry official said on Friday, as the country's electricity regulator announced power cuts.

A new diesel shipment is expected to arrive on Feb 20, K.D.R Olga, Secretary at Sri Lanka’s Energy Ministry, told Reuters.

With 600 MW of electricity generation facilities out of fuel, Sri Lanka’s power regulator said there would over one hour of cuts across the country on Friday.

"Currently four power plants are without diesel, so we cannot cater to peak demand,” said Janaka Ratnayake, Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal Editing by Alasdair Pal)

