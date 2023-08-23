News & Insights

Sri Lanka leaves rates unchanged; awaits policy transmission

August 23, 2023 — 10:07 pm EDT

Written by Uditha Jayasinghe and Swati Bhat for Reuters ->

By Uditha Jayasinghe and Swati Bhat

COLOMBO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka kept its key interest rate unchanged in a surprise move on Thursday as it chose to wait and watch the impact of its large rate cuts over the previous two meetings filter through the crisis-hit economy.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) kept its standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) and standing lending facility rate (SLFR) unchanged at 11% and 12%. CBSL has cut rates by a total 450 basis points over June and July.

CBSL has cut rates by a total 450 basis points over June and July after having raised it by a record 1050 basis points till March to contain inflation and cool the teetering economy.

Sri Lanka's economy crumpled last year after its foreign exchange reserves dropped to record lows leaving the country struggling to pay for essential imports, decimated the currency, and sent inflation soaring.

Sri Lanka's key inflation index peaked at 70% year-on-year in September but has come down to 6.3% in July after the island nation locked down a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe and Swati Bhat; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

((Uditha.Jayasinghe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.