News & Insights

Sri Lanka international bonds extend rally on creditor proposal

Credit: REUTERS/DINUKA LIYANAWATTE

October 16, 2023 — 12:57 pm EDT

Written by Karin Strohecker for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's international bonds extended their rally on Monday following a proposal last week by private creditors to overhaul the country's $12.5 billion marketable debt pile with the help of a newly designed instrument.

Dollar-denominated bonds issued by the island nation rose around 2.5 cents across the curve with most of the issues bid between 48.8-50.5 cents in the dollar, Tradeweb data showed. USY8137FAP37=TE, USY8137FAR92=TE

A group of private holders of the bonds proposed on Friday to the government the issuance of 10 bonds linked to the country's macroeconomic health - so-called Macro Linked Bonds (MLBs) - that will mature between 2027 and 2036 and would see holders take a 20% haircut on the principal.

It would be the first time MLBs are used in a debt restructuring.

Citi strategist Donato Guarino said in a note to clients on Monday that the proposal looked "extremely generous", calculating the bonds' fair value at the high 50s to mid-60s cents in the dollar.

"This should further support the current bonds that look attractive, in our view," said Guarino.

Barclays analysts in a note on Friday also said the usage of MLBs had raised their recovery estimates to as high as 55-60 cents in the dollar while the bank upped its rating on the debt to an "overweight" position.

"Additional upside would be possible if there were a relatively small (up to 5y) maturity extension," said Barclays' Avanti Save.

Still, analysts noted that it was early days in the exchange with bondholders and the shape of a final deal remained unclear.

"We caution that this is only a proposal, and given what seems to be generous terms for the bondholders, is still subject to renegotiation by the government," said Citi's Guarino.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.