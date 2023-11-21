Sri Lanka inflation rate rises to 1% in Oct

COLOMBO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's consumer price inflation rate rose to 1% year-on-year in October from 0.8% in September, the statistics department said on Tuesday.

The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) LKNCPI=ECI captures broader retail price inflation and is released with a lag of 21 days every month.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe in Colombo and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; +91 8095218099;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.