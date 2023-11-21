News & Insights

Sri Lanka inflation rate rises to 1% in Oct

Credit: REUTERS/DINUKA LIYANAWATTE

November 21, 2023 — 04:35 am EST

Written by Uditha Jayasinghe and Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

COLOMBO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's consumer price inflation rate rose to 1% year-on-year in October from 0.8% in September, the statistics department said on Tuesday.

The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) LKNCPI=ECI captures broader retail price inflation and is released with a lag of 21 days every month.

