Sri Lanka inflation hit 59% y/y in June

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DINUKA LIYANAWATTE

Sri Lanka's headline inflation rate hit 59% in June, according to data from the country's statistics department released on Thursday.

COLOMBO, July 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's headline inflation rate hit 59% in June, according to data from the country's statistics department released on Thursday.

The country's National Consumer Price Index LKNCPI=ECI rose by 58.9% year-on-year in June, against a 45.3% rise in May.

(Writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((Alasdair.Pal@thomsonreuters.com; +91 114 954 8060; Reuters Messaging: alasdair.pal.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More