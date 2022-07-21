Sri Lanka inflation hit 59% y/y in June

COLOMBO, July 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's headline inflation rate hit 59% in June, according to data from the country's statistics department released on Thursday.

The country's National Consumer Price Index LKNCPI=ECI rose by 58.9% year-on-year in June, against a 45.3% rise in May.

(Writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

