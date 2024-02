COLOMBO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's inflation is expected to return to the targeted 5% around the third quarter to the end of the year, an official of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((sudipto.ganguly@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.