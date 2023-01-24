Sri Lanka hoping to complete debt restructuring in six months - cenbank chief

COLOMBO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka is committed to meeting all its debt repayments and is hoping to complete debt restructuring negotiations in the next six months, the country's central bank chief P. Nandalal Weerasinghe said on Tuesday.

Weerasinghe said good progress has been made in negotiations with the Paris Club creditor nations and other creditors, and while talks with local banks to reduce rates are ongoing, restructuring of domestic debt remains an uncertainty.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, writing by Swati Bhat; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/swatibhat22; +91-22-69217812; Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.