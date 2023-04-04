Sri Lanka holds rates to keep lid on inflation after securing IMF deal

April 04, 2023 — 07:15 am EDT

Uditha Jayasinghe and Swati Bhat

COLOMBO, April 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's central bank kept its interest rates unchanged on Tuesday in the face of stubbornly high inflation, in its first policy decision since securing a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka kept its standing deposit facility rate and standing lending facility rate at 15.50% and 16.50%, respectively, it said in a statement.

It last raised rates by 100 basis points in early March - its first increase in seven months - as part of efforts to finalise a four-year IMF programme meant to help it emerge from the island's worst financial crisis in more than seven decades.

