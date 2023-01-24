Sri Lanka holds rates steady to rein in inflation, as expected

January 24, 2023 — 09:10 pm EST

Written by Swati Bhat and Uditha Jayasinghe for Reuters

COLOMBO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's central bank held interest rates steady for a third straight meeting on Wednesday, as widely expected, saying the prevailing tight monetary stance is critical to reining in inflationary pressures.

The Standing Lending Facility LKSLFR=ECI rate was held steady at 15.50% while the Standing Deposit Facility Rate LKSDFR=ECI was kept unchanged at 14.50%. Rates continue to stand at their highest levels since August, 2001.

Thirteen out of 14 economists and analysts polled by Reuters expected CBSL to hold rates.

