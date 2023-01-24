Sri Lanka holds rates steady to rein in inflation, as expected

COLOMBO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's central bank held interest rates steady for a third straight meeting on Wednesday, as widely expected, saying the prevailing tight monetary stance is critical to reining in inflationary pressures.

The Standing Lending Facility LKSLFR=ECI rate was held steady at 15.50% while the Standing Deposit Facility Rate LKSDFR=ECI was kept unchanged at 14.50%. Rates continue to stand at their highest levels since August, 2001.

Thirteen out of 14 economists and analysts polled by Reuters expected CBSL to hold rates.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/swatibhat22; +91-22-69217812; Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.