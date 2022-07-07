Sri Lanka hikes rates in face of record inflation, despite economic meltdown

By Uditha Jayasinghe and Swati Bhat

COLOMBO, July 7 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan interest rates hit their highest level in two decades on Thursday, despite a devastating economic crisis, as the central bank sought to dampen record inflation of 54.6%.

The country is struggling to pay for food, medicine and fuel, with foreign exchange reserves at a record low. Meanwhile the economy contracted by an annual 1.6% in the first quarter and is forecast to have shrunk more in the second.

Sri Lanka is pushing for a possible $3 billion extended financing programme from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which would help it unlock other bridge financing options to pay for essential imports.

Inflation touched a year-on-year record in June, with food prices rising by 80.1%, prompting the central bank to raise rates to address the rise in prices.

The Sri Lankan central bank increased its standing lending facility rate LKSLFR=ECI by 100 basis points to 15.50% while the standing deposit facility rate LKSDFR=ECI was similarly raised to 14.50%, the highest since August, 2001.

"The Board was of the view that a further monetary policy tightening would be necessary to contain any build-up of adverse inflation expectations," the CBSL said.

The central bank said in a statement that significant progress had been made in talks with the IMF, while negotiations are underway with bilateral and multilateral partners to secure bridge financing and ease the shortfall in reserves.

"One recommendation in the IMF programme is to support the poor and vulnerable as high inflation will have the most impact on them," Governor P. Nandalal Weerasinghe told reporters.

"We are aware of this need and will work to manage inflation as much as possible but other measures such as cash transfers will also be needed to give relief to the poor," he said.

CBSL expects inflation to touch 70% in the near term and stay higher for another year but a fall in global crude and commodity prices may help bring it down sooner, he added.

The central bank estimates a contraction in growth of 4% to 5% this year, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament on Tuesday, although the government targets a smaller contraction of 1% in growth next year.

"There has been a change in stance from the central bank, perhaps following discussions with the IMF," said Dimantha Mathew, Head of Research at First Capital.

"I don't think they are concerned about growth at all and have shifted focus to easing currency pressure and money printing to stabilise the economy," he added.

The central bank also said ensuring external sector stability and overall macroeconomic stability would require commitment from all stakeholders and it called for coherent and consistent action, including from the government.

"Faster implementation of the expected fiscal reforms aimed at strengthening government revenue and expenditure rationalisation is needed," it said, adding that improvements in the financial position of state-owned enterprises were also key.

It said these measures would over time would lead to a decline in government financing needs and help scale down monetary financing at a faster pace.

Sri Lanka is scheduled to present an interim budget to parliament in August, which will include new revenue measures and cut expenditure, Wickremesinghe told parliament last month.

The IMF indicated the need for stronger fiscal measures to put public finances back on track and boost debt sustainability following a ten-day visit to the country late last month.

Sri Lanka hopes to hold a donor conference with the involvement of China, India and Japan after a staff level agreement is reached with the IMF and will present its debt sustainability framework by August.

