Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices, encourages people to work from home

COLOMBO, May 24 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka hiked petrol prices by 20%-24% on Tuesday and also increased diesel prices by 35%-38%, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said.

In a message on Twitter, Wijesekera said government-set transport and other service charges will also increase correspondingly. "Work from home will be encouraged to minimize the use of fuel and to manage the energy crisis," he added.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

