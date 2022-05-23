Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices, encourages people to work from home

Contributor
Uditha Jayasinghe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DINUKA LIYANAWATTE

Sri Lanka hiked petrol prices by 20%-24% on Tuesday and also increased diesel prices by 35%-38%, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said.

COLOMBO, May 24 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka hiked petrol prices by 20%-24% on Tuesday and also increased diesel prices by 35%-38%, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said.

In a message on Twitter, Wijesekera said government-set transport and other service charges will also increase correspondingly. "Work from home will be encouraged to minimize the use of fuel and to manage the energy crisis," he added.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Raju.Gopalakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters