Sri Lanka grants Adani Green Energy provisional approvals for wind projects

Adani Green Energy Ltd was issued provisional approvals for an investment of over $500 million in two wind projects in Sri Lanka, the country's power and energy minister Kanchana Wijesekera tweeted on Tuesday.

The provisional approvals are for two wind projects in the town of Mannar and Pooneryn, a village in the Northern province of Sri Lanka, he said.

