Sri Lanka grants Adani Green Energy provisional approvals for wind projects

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Adani Green Energy Ltd ADNA.NS was issued provisional approvals for an investment of over $500 million in two wind projects in Sri Lanka, the country's power and energy minister Kanchana Wijesekera tweeted on Tuesday.

The provisional approvals are for two wind projects in the town of Mannar and Pooneryn, a village in the Northern province of Sri Lanka, he said.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

