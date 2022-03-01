Sri Lanka faces power cuts on Wednesday amid fuel shortage

By Uditha Jayasinghe

COLOMBO, March 1 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will cut power for 7-1/2 hours across the country on Wednesday because of a shortage of diesel, the power regulator said.

A crippling economic crisis has pushed the island nation to resort to power cuts in the recent days because it lacks funds to buy enough fuel to fire its power plants. The fuel shortage has also lead to long lines at fuel stations over the past month.

"The main reason for the power cuts is a severe shortage of foreign exchange needed to purchase fuel," said Sri Lanka's power regulator, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka Chairman Janaka Ratnayake.

Sri Lanka's foreign reserves more than halved to $2.36 billion in January from $4.8 billion a year earlier making it difficult for the island to finance about $500 million needed for monthly fuel purchases.

A 37,300 tonne shipment of diesel is scheduled to arrive at Colombo Port on Wednesday from Singapore, with a second shipment carrying gasoline and jet fuel expected on Friday, the Energy Ministry said.

Nearly a third of Sri Lanka's electricity is generated by oil-fired power plants, with a similar amount coming from coal and hydro power, according to the State-run Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

"Payment hasn't been made yet for the diesel shipment. Discussions are ongoing to arrange payment of about $31 million," Energy Ministry Additional Secretary Chaminda Hettiarachchi told Reuters.

