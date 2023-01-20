Sri Lanka expects financing assurances from China for IMF deal within days

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

January 20, 2023 — 01:25 am EST

Written by Uditha Jayasinghe for Reuters ->

COLOMBO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Crisis-hit Sri Lanka expects to receive financing assurances from China in the next few days that will allow it to move ahead with securing a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a finance ministry official said on Friday.

"We can say that discussions with China are at the final stage," Deputy Treasury Secretary Priyantha Ratnayake told reporters.

"Once those assurances have been given Sri Lanka will seek IMF approval promptly."

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

