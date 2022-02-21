Sri Lanka energy minister seeks $35 mln to pay for urgent diesel imports

NEW DELHI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka is trying to arrange $35 million to pay for a shipment of 40,000 tonnes of diesel and has only a few days of stock left, its energy minister said on Monday.

The shipment reached Colombo port on Sunday, Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila told Reuters.

He said his ministry is in talks with the Finance Ministry and the central bank to release the funds.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Writing by Nidhi verma; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

