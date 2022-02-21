Sri Lanka energy minister seeks $35 mln to pay for urgent diesel imports

Contributor
Uditha Jayasinghe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DINUKA LIYANAWATTE

Sri Lanka is trying to arrange $35 million to pay for a shipment of 40,000 tonnes of diesel and has only a few days of stock left, its energy minister said on Monday.

NEW DELHI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka is trying to arrange $35 million to pay for a shipment of 40,000 tonnes of diesel and has only a few days of stock left, its energy minister said on Monday.

The shipment reached Colombo port on Sunday, Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila told Reuters.

He said his ministry is in talks with the Finance Ministry and the central bank to release the funds.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Writing by Nidhi verma; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

((nidhi.verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 11 49548031; Reuters Messaging: nidhi.verma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More