World Markets

Sri Lanka energy minister: we have not purchased Russian oil directly

Contributor
Rachna Uppal Reuters
Published

Sri Lanka's energy minister, Kanchana Wijesekera, said on Tuesday his country had been buying Russian oil through trading companies in Dubai and Singapore, but not yet directly from Russia.

ABU DHABI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's energy minister, Kanchana Wijesekera, said on Tuesday his country had been buying Russian oil through trading companies in Dubai and Singapore, but not yet directly from Russia.

"We have requested the Russian government for assistance for energy security for Sri Lanka. We have had positive responses but so far no direct supplies,” he told reporters on the sidelines of ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi.

He said trading partners have been supplying Russian crude oil.

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal, Writing by Yasmin Hussein)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Wall Street Executives Gather in Saudi Arabia

Oct 27, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular