Sri Lanka dollar bonds slip to record lows

Contributor
Karin Strohecker Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DINUKA LIYANAWATTE

Sri Lanka's sovereign dollar bonds extended recent declines on Tuesday to touch fresh record lows, undermined by the economic and political turmoil engulfing the country.

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's sovereign dollar bonds extended recent declines on Tuesday to touch fresh record lows, undermined by the economic and political turmoil engulfing the country.

The 2025 bond USY8137FAC24=TE suffered the biggest losses, down as much as 1.125 cents with bonds trading between 25-27 cents in the dollar, Tradeweb data showed.

Sri Lanka's parliament will elect a new president on July 20, its speaker said on Monday, after protesters stormed the residences of the current president and prime minister, who have both offered to quit amid an economic meltdown.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Saiakt Chatterjee)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters