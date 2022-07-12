Sri Lanka dollar bonds slip to record lows

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's sovereign dollar bonds extended recent declines on Tuesday to touch fresh record lows, undermined by the economic and political turmoil engulfing the country.

The 2025 bond USY8137FAC24=TE suffered the biggest losses, down as much as 1.125 cents with bonds trading between 25-27 cents in the dollar, Tradeweb data showed.

Sri Lanka's parliament will elect a new president on July 20, its speaker said on Monday, after protesters stormed the residences of the current president and prime minister, who have both offered to quit amid an economic meltdown.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Saiakt Chatterjee)

