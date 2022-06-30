Sri Lanka dollar bonds slip after IMF statement

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Sovereign dollar bonds issued by Sri Lanka slipped as much as 1.8 cents after the International Monetary Fund said the country was on track for a programme though discussions would continue.

The 2025 bond took the biggest tumble and hit a fresh record low at just over 34 cents in the dollar, Tradeweb data showed. USY8137FAC24=TE

The premium demanded by investors to hold the debt over safe haven U.S. Treasuries rose again to hit a fresh record high of 4,715 basis points, according to the JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified .JPMEGDSRLR

Concluding a visit to the country, the IMF said in a statement that it had constructive and productive discussions with authorities on economic policies and reforms to be supported by an IMF extended fund facility arrangement.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

