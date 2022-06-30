Sri Lanka dollar bonds slip after IMF statement

Contributor
Karin Strohecker Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DINUKA LIYANAWATTE

Sovereign dollar bonds issued by Sri Lanka slipped as much as 1.8 cents after the International Monetary Fund said the country was on track for a programme though discussions would continue.

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Sovereign dollar bonds issued by Sri Lanka slipped as much as 1.8 cents after the International Monetary Fund said the country was on track for a programme though discussions would continue.

The 2025 bond took the biggest tumble and hit a fresh record low at just over 34 cents in the dollar, Tradeweb data showed. USY8137FAC24=TE

The premium demanded by investors to hold the debt over safe haven U.S. Treasuries rose again to hit a fresh record high of 4,715 basis points, according to the JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified .JPMEGDSRLR

Concluding a visit to the country, the IMF said in a statement that it had constructive and productive discussions with authorities on economic policies and reforms to be supported by an IMF extended fund facility arrangement.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More