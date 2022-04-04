Sri Lanka dollar bonds drop more than 5 cents amid political crisis

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Sovereign dollar bonds issued by Sri Lanka tumbled more than 5 cents in the dollar on Monday as the debt laden country struggles to contain a political crisis with protests continuing over the weekend.

The country's 2025, 2026 and 2027 bonds all traded at distressed levels of just over 40 cents in the dollar and close to all time lows hit in early March, Tradeweb data showed. USY8137FAH11=TE, USY8137FAF54=TE, USY8137FAE89=TE

The premium demanded by investors to hold the country's debt over safe haven U.S. Treasuries widened to 2815 basis point - the highest level since mid-March, the JPMorgan EMBIG Global Diversified index showed. .JPMEGDSRLR

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa called on Monday for a unity government to deal with the country's economic crisis after cabinet ministers and the central bank governor offered to resign.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Jorgelina do Rosario)

