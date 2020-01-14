Sri Lanka dollar bonds drop after S&P cuts outlook to negative

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds came under pressure on Tuesday after ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut the outlook on the country's credit rating to negative, citing increased risks from a deteriorating fiscal position.

Longer-dated bonds bore the brunt of the falls with the 2030 issue USY8137FAR92=TE slipping as much as 1.2 cents to trade at 100.445 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.

Standard & Poor's affirmed the country's credit rating at 'B/B'.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Ritvik Carvalho)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.