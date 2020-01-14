Banking

Sri Lanka dollar bonds drop after S&P cuts outlook to negative

Contributor
Karin Strohecker Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DINUKA LIYANAWATTE

Sri Lanka's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds came under pressure on Tuesday after ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut the outlook on the country's credit rating to negative, citing increased risks from a deteriorating fiscal position.

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds came under pressure on Tuesday after ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut the outlook on the country's credit rating to negative, citing increased risks from a deteriorating fiscal position.

Longer-dated bonds bore the brunt of the falls with the 2030 issue USY8137FAR92=TE slipping as much as 1.2 cents to trade at 100.445 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.

Standard & Poor's affirmed the country's credit rating at 'B/B'.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Ritvik Carvalho)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular