Sri Lanka declares state of emergency amid unrest over economic woes

COLOMBO, April 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a nationwide state of emergency late on Friday, in the face of growing public unrest amid the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

In a government gazette notification released late on Friday, Rajapaksa said the decision was taken in the interests of public security, the protection of public order, and to ensure the maintenance of supplies and essential services.

