Sri Lanka declares state of emergency amid unrest over economic woes

By Uditha Jayasinghe

COLOMBO, April 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a nationwide state of emergency late on Friday, in the face of growing public unrest amid the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

In a government gazette notification released late on Friday, Rajapaksa said the decision was taken in the interests of public security, the protection of public order, and to ensure the maintenance of supplies and essential services.

(Reportig by Uditha Jayasinghe Writing by Euan Rocha Editing by Leslie Adler)

((euan.rocha@tr.com; +91 22 6180 7257; Reuters Messaging: euan.rocha.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.