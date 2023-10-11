Sri Lanka debt agreement may be tough this week -Japan official

By Leika Kihara

MARRAKECH, Morocco, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's creditors are struggling to reach consensus on the nation's debt and finding an agreement during this week's International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings could be difficult, a senior Japanese official said on Wednesday.

"We're in discussions (with stakeholders) on a daily basis," Masato Kanda, Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters when asked whether he was in contact with China, Sri Lanka's largest single creditor.

Sri Lanka, mired in its worst economic crisis in 70 years, is seeking to restructure its obligations with a range of creditors, including China. The so-called Paris Club, Japan and India have been expected to make an announcement on a deal during the IMF meetings, a source with direct knowledge of the talks had told Reuters.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka's finance ministry said the Export-Import Bank of China had extended an initial debt restructuring deal with the nation. But it was unclear on what terms the debt had been restructured in a deal that took some by surprise.

The IMF said earlier on Wednesday, when asked about the China deal, that it had not been informed of any specific agreements regarding Sri Lankan debt talks.

Sri Lanka is also in talks over a $2.9 billion IMF bailout. But in September the fund declined to release a second tranche of around $330 million amid concerns of a possible government revenue shortfall.

Colombo suspended debt repayments in May 2022.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chris Reese and Richard Chang)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.