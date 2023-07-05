Sri Lanka cuts key rates as expected amid slowing inflationary pressures

Adds details

COLOMBO, July 6 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's central bank cut its key rates by 200 basis points on Thursday, in line with expectations, as inflation continued to slow and focus returned to reviving economic growth following the bailout secured from the International Monetary Fund.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) cut its standing deposit facility rate and standing lending facility rate to 11% and 12%, respectively, from 13% and 14% previously.

The island nation plunged into crisis last year as its foreign exchange reserves ran out, food and energy prices spiralled and protesting mobs forced the ouster of the then president of the South Asian country.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe took the reins in July and negotiated a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in March.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe and Swati Bhat; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/swatibhat22; +91-22-69217812; Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.