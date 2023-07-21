News & Insights

Sri Lanka consumer inflation slows to 10.8% y/y in June

Credit: REUTERS/DINUKA LIYANAWATTE

July 21, 2023 — 05:33 am EDT

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

COLOMBO, July 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) LKNCPI=ECI inflation eased to 10.8% year-on-year in June after a 22.1% rise in May, the statistics department said on Friday.

The NCPI captures broader retail price inflation and is released with a lag of 21 days every month.

