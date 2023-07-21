Sri Lanka consumer inflation slows to 10.8% y/y in June

COLOMBO, July 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) LKNCPI=ECI inflation eased to 10.8% year-on-year in June after a 22.1% rise in May, the statistics department said on Friday.

The NCPI captures broader retail price inflation and is released with a lag of 21 days every month.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

