Sri Lanka consumer inflation dips to 49.2% y/y in March

Credit: REUTERS/DINUKA LIYANAWATTE

April 21, 2023 — 05:36 am EDT

Written by Nallur Sethuraman for Reuters ->

April 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) LKNCPI=ECI eased to 49.2% year-on-year in March, after a 53.6% rise in February, the statistics department said on Friday.

The NCPI captures broader retail price inflation and is released with a lag of 21 days every month.

The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) LKCCPI=ECI, released at the end of each month, eased to 50.3% in March from 50.6% in February, data from the statistics department showed.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru, editing by John Stonestreet)

