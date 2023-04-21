Sri Lanka consumer inflation dips to 49.2% y/y in March

April 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) LKNCPI=ECI eased to 49.2% year-on-year in March, after a 53.6% rise in February, the statistics department said on Friday.

The NCPI captures broader retail price inflation and is released with a lag of 21 days every month.

The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) LKCCPI=ECI, released at the end of each month, eased to 50.3% in March from 50.6% in February, data from the statistics department showed.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru, editing by John Stonestreet)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.