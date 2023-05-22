Sri Lanka consumer inflation dips to 33.6% y/y in April

By Uditha Jayasinghe

May 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) LKNCPI=ECI inflation eased to 33.6% year-on-year in April, after a 49.2% rise in March, the statistics department said on Monday.

The NCPI captures broader retail price inflation and is released with a lag of 21 days every month.

Food price rises eased sharply to 27.1% in April from 42.3% in March, while non-food inflation was at 39%, the Department of Census and Statistics said in a statement.

The data comes as an International Monetary Fund team is in Colombo to evaluate Sri Lanka's economy for the first time since the global lender approved a nearly $3 billion bailout in March. Sri Lanka is grappling with its worst financial crisis in seven decades, triggered by a severe shortfall of foreign exchange.

Sri Lanka has been struggling with soaring inflation since early last year but it has been decreasing in 2023, with analysts predicting it will reach single-digit levels by September.

"This reduction is mostly due to the high base effect from last year and recent reduction in transport costs. Over the next two months we expect inflation to reduce drastically to about 20% or even below that," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research, at First Capital Holdings.

Easing inflation rates could also nudge the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) to loosen high interest rates, possibly from about August, Mathew added.

The Colombo Consumer Price Index LKCCPI=ECI, released at the end of each month, dropped to 35.3% in April from 50.3% in March, data from the statistics department showed.

