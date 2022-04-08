Sri Lanka central bank raises rates by 700 basis points

Contributor
Uditha Jayasinghe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka raised its key lending and borrowing rates by 700 basis points each on Friday to tackle inflationary pressures, during the country's spiralling economic crisis.

COLOMBO, April 8 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Sri Lanka raised its key lending and borrowing rates by 700 basis points each on Friday to tackle inflationary pressures, during the country's spiralling economic crisis.

The Standing Lending Facility LKSLFR=ECI rate was raised to 14.50% from 7.5% while the Standing Deposit Facility Rate LKSDFR=ECI was increased to 13.50% from 6.5%.

The build-up of aggregate demand, domestic supply disruptions, exchange rate depreciation and the elevated prices of commodities globally could keep up the pressure on inflation, CBSL said in its short monetary policy decision statement.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/swatibhat22; +91-22-68414381; Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters