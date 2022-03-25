Sri Lanka cenbank says did not miss any coupon payment on Wednesday

All coupon payments and bond repayments have been settled in a timely manner and are up to date and there was no payment due on March 23, the Sri Lankan central bank told Reuters in an emailed response on Friday.

Sri Lankan state-run banks are operating smoothly and the banking system is stable, the island nation's central bank had said on Thursday, in response to concerns raised by an opposition member of parliament.

Three sources familiar with the matter had said the central bank missed a payment on a Sri Lanka Development Bond (SLDB) owed to top state-run lender People's Bank, which, in turn, failed to honour a swap done with two other commercial banks.

