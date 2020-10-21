Sri Lanka cenbank leaves rates unchanged, projects fast recovery for economy

Contributor
Swati Bhat Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DINUKA LIYANAWATTE

Sri Lanka's central bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday and said it was maintaining an accommodative monetary policy stance.

MUMBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's central bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday and said it was maintaining an accommodative monetary policy stance.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka kept the standing deposit facility rate and the standing lending facility rate at 4.50% and 5.50%, respectively. The statutory reserve ratio was also left unchanged at 2%.

"The Sri Lankan economy is expected to move along a faster recovery path, despite the latest surge in COVID-19 cases locally that could hamper near term growth prospects," the CBSL said in its statement.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/swatibhat22; +91-22-68414381; Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More