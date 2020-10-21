Sri Lanka cenbank leaves rates unchanged, projects fast recovery for economy

MUMBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's central bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday and said it was maintaining an accommodative monetary policy stance.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka kept the standing deposit facility rate and the standing lending facility rate at 4.50% and 5.50%, respectively. The statutory reserve ratio was also left unchanged at 2%.

"The Sri Lankan economy is expected to move along a faster recovery path, despite the latest surge in COVID-19 cases locally that could hamper near term growth prospects," the CBSL said in its statement.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Kim Coghill)

