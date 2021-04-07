Sri Lanka cenbank leaves rates steady to ensure sustained recovery

Sri Lanka's central bank left its key policy rates steady on Thursday and committed to keeping rates low to support a sustained economic recovery as the inflation environment remains benign.

"Inflation is expected to remain subdued in the near term and any upward pressures over the medium term could be mitigated, to a large extent, by the envisaged supply side improvements," the monetary board said in the statement.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) kept the standing deposit facility rate and the standing lending facility rate at 4.50% and 5.50%, respectively. The statutory reserve ratio was also left unchanged at 2%.

