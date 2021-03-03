Sri Lanka cenbank leaves rates pat; assures low rates until sustained recovery seen

MUMBAI, March 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's central bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday and reemphasised its commitment to continue the low interest rate structure until the economy shows signs of sustained revival while inflation remains low.

It said the monetary board noted the recent slowdown in credit disbursements to the private sector and inadequate lending to productive sectors of the economy.

It stressed the need for the financial system to actively lend to productive sectors in order to support the ongoing recovery of domestic production-based economic activity .

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) kept the standing deposit facility rate and the standing lending facility rate at 4.50% and 5.50%, respectively. The statutory reserve ratio was also left unchanged at 2%.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/swatibhat22; +91-22-68414381; Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.