Sri Lanka cenbank keeps key interest rates unchanged

By Abhirup Roy

MUMBAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's central bank kept benchmark interest rates unchanged on Thursday after an unusually large cut last month to mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka maintained its accommodative policy stance as early indicators showed a "substantial" hit to economic activity in the second quarter due to the pandemic, but said it expected a faster recovery in the fourth quarter.

The Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) were kept at 4.50% and 5.50%, respectively.

The CBSL, however, reduced caps on interest rates of credit cards, pawning facilities and temporary overdrafts.

The central bank "will continue to monitor domestic and global macroeconomic and financial market developments and take further measures to support the economy," it said in a statement.

Last month, CBSL cut interest rates by 100 basis points - one of the biggest easings since the 2009 global financial crisis, according to analysts, and the seventh since May last year, when deadly Easter bomb attacks triggered a slump in investment and tourism.

"Given the sharp cut last month and directives issued on caps for credit cards, etc, the hold may be more precautionary," said Trisha Peries, head of economic research at Frontier Research, adding that the market was expecting a cut.

"While it is possible that there could be another policy rate cut by the end of the year, they could also instead continue to revise the regulated rates to achieve a similar effect and continue to hold rates," she said.

CBSL said it expected inflation to remain subdued in the near term, but added that the measures to boost economic growth and the normalisation of global oil prices could heighten inflation towards mid-2022.

Despite a fall in overall market lending rates in July, the central bank said some market lending rates were still "excessive" and affected marginal borrowers.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kim Coghill)

((abhirup.roy@thomsonreuters.com; + 91 22 6180 7067; Reuters Messaging: abhirup.roy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.