Sri Lanka cenbank holds rates steady; says inflation transitory

COLOMBO/MUMBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's central bank held interest rates steady for a second consecutive meeting on Thursday as it sought to support a nascent economic recovery after having raised rates in August to curb inflation pressures.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) left the standing deposit facility rate and the standing lending facility rate unchanged at 5.00% and 6.00%, respectively. It also left its statutory reserve ratio unchanged at 4%.

Five out of 12 economists polled by Reuters had expected rates to stay unchanged, while the remaining seven had seen the CBSL increasing them by between 25 and 50 basis points to tackle building price pressures.

The central bank said that while the economy was gradually recovering, the recent acceleration in inflation had been mainly driven by shortages from supply chain disruptions and the surge in global commodity prices.

"A further acceleration of headline inflation is possible in the immediate future, although such movements are expected to be transitory," the CBSL said in a statement.

The Colombo Consumer Price index rose to 7.6% in October from 5.7% in September, much above the central bank's 4%-6% target range.

"The Board ... reiterated its commitment to maintaining inflation at the targeted levels over the medium term with appropriate measures, while supporting the economy to reach its potential in the period ahead," the CBSL added.

CBSL also said its recent monetary policy measures will help curb excessive demand pressures and prevent the build-up of adverse inflation expectations.

"While real GDP growth is projected at around 5% in 2021, the ongoing rise in COVID-19 infections both globally and domestically could impact this expectation to some extent," CBSL said.

